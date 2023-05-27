Queen Charlotte: Bridgerton's Arséma Thomas Shares Support From Lady Danbury Actress

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's Arséma Thomas talked about getting support from Adjoa Andoh on-set. Harper's Bazaar sat down with the Bridgerton star to discuss how the established actresses helped the younger generation of the franchise. As Queen Charlotte was being developed, a lot of the story details were under lock and key. But, Andoh stepped up to provide sage advice when her younger counterpart needed it. After all, Lady Danbury is a core part of this world. The consistency between her character in the original series and the spinoff is nothing short of remarkable.

"Adjoa was super helpful in putting the confidence in myself to be Lady Danbury. We had a long Zoom call and chatted mostly about our own lives and we plucked the fact that we both have similar foundations for this character," Thomas explained.

"They both have this prioritization around the idea of justice, and that's what Agatha has built a lot of her life around, the difference between right and wrong," she added. "To see that reflected in Adjoa's bookshelf with the autobiography of Assata Shakur and a coffee book about art from by Black Panthers, all of these things were nonverbal cues to me that we both have the same ideas of society and that we both injected them into this character."

Queen Charlotte's Impact With Viewers

Thomas talked to The TODAY recently about how groundbreaking the series is. Just like the mainline Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte is resonating very well with the entire fanbase. King George's struggles and the Queen's depths really spoke to the viewers. "To be able to play this character, who essentially voluntarily wants to be alone, turns down men, turns down the 'stability and security' that a relationship would give during that time and says, 'I would rather be alone and take that risk,' is something so liberating and hopefully encouraging to people," she previously toldTODAY. "…"that they're able to do that, as well know that they can stand on their own."

Thomas added, "Finally being able to reclaim power in the room, in those situations, where white people are stripping me of my value and worth and thinking less of me, is almost ... it feels like emotional reparations. I get to take my power back from the times when it was lost."

Did you love Queen Charlotte? Let us know in the comments down below!