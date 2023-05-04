Netflix's Queen Charlotte Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the Netflix spinoff series sits at 95% on the review aggregation site. It's been a long wait for the next season of Bridgerton. Netflix has to be thrilled with the response to the new episodes by critics. Now, the audience score is set at 72% but those are either early viewers or people who obtained the title somehow. With less than 50 ratings, it will probably go up. Still, for a project that had so many people excited online when it was announced, it's nice to see the Bridgerton spinoff deliver in the early going.

Netflix has a fresh description for the highly-anticipated spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

How Will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Differ From The Main Series?

Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine attended the special trailer screening event for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. While the new footage premiered, executive producer Shonda Rhimes explained why they decided to go take a trip down memory lane with Queen Charlotte. Also of interest for Bridgerton fans might be the question of how the main line series factors into this prequel tale

Rhimes said, "You know I'm really excited to tell these stories in two timelines. It makes it more special. You can see how the stories from the past influence the future." When that answer came though, another question about having the older actors present for this series bubbled up. The producer explained that having multiple different types of women on-screen really enhanced the production. Romance and the interior lives of women can be hard to find in this pop culture landscape where shows are cast aside every day. Bridgerton serves that purpose and more by treating its subject matter and the fans very seriously.

"One of the reasons for why I wanted to delve into he past of these women. A lot of romance stories don't delve into the lives of woman of a certain age. So, I think that will be a treat for viewers," Rhimes gleamed at the audience.

How excited are you for Queen Charlotte? Let us know down in the comments!