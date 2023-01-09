Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ today announced that Rabbit Hole, a new thriller series from 24 star Kiefer Sutherland, will premiere on March 26th on the streaming platform. The eight-episode series stars Sutherland as John Weir, a corporate spy who finds himself framed by someone he likely wronged. The series is set to premiere with two episodes, and then air weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Cnaada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France. The series is expected to air in South Korea, but there is no premiere date set, according to Variety, who reported on the story out of today's Television Critics Association event.

Rabbit Hole is executive produced by Sutherland, writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel and Hunt Baldwin. The project was first announced in 2021.

"From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer," Requa and Ficarra wrote in a previous statement. "We're thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life."

"Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand," added Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for Paramount+. "We're thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service's newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series."

"I've been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra's unique body of work for some time, and I'm thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+," Sutherland said during the reveal. "Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special."

According to the series synopsis (via the Variety story), Rabbit Hole finds Weir in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

The cast is rounded out by Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner as Valence, Walt Klink as "the intern" and Rob Yang as Edward Homm.

