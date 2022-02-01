Kiefer Sutherland’s Spy Series Title and Launch Revealed for Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland is coming to Paramount+ this fall with his new spy series Rabbit Hole. The show had been announced a while back, but fans now have a name and a time frame for release. No stranger to the genre, the 24 star is working with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. That duo helped bring This Is Us to millions of households over at NBC and Paramount is hoping for similar appeal. During the TCA exec session for the company, Nicole Clemens, the president of Paramount TV Studios and Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series talked about the upcoming series. Rabbit Hole looks to fill the void left by shows like Designated Survivor. The show will be an eight-part series designed to take the audience on a journey to protect democracy against some existential threats. James Weir will have his work cut out for him on the streamer this fall.

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” Requa and Ficarra wrote in a previous statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with him, Paramount Plus, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” added Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for Paramount Plus. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount Plus audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount Plus,” Sutherland said during the reveal. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

Here’s a description of Rabbit Hole:

“The series finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.”

Are you excited about another Kiefer Sutherland series? Do you think any other familiar faces will turn up? Let us know down in the comments!