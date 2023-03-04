Rachael Ray to End Long-Running Talk Show

Rachael Ray's talk show is coming to an end. The news was officially announced on Friday, with confirmation that The Rachael Ray Show will be ending after seventeen seasons in daytime syndication. According to reports, production on the series will end by early May, with episodes continuing to air through the end of the summer. The Rachael Ray Show originally debuted in 2006, and won the Daytime Emmy for Best Talk Show in 2008, 2009, and 2019. This comes just after Ray has announced that she will be launching a new production company, Free Food Studios.

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television," Ray said in a statement. "However I've made the decision that's it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together."

"When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,' echoed Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. "We're proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We'll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we'll always be family."

Ray's show is the latest daytime player to be coming to a close, with Dr. Phil McGraw announcing plans to end Dr. Phil later this year. Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed last month that Judge Mathis and The People's Court will also be ending after 24 and 26 seasons, respectively.

What do you think of Rachael Ray's talk show ending after seventeen seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!