HBO Max Cancelling South Side Reignites Discussion About Cutting Shows

HBO Max made the decision to cancel South Side yesterday and fans are still talking about the loss online. It's been a weird few months for the streamer as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has vowed to cut costs and a lot of shows have fallen by the wayside because of it. Across multiple divisions and sectors of their business, programs that were perceived to be unsuccessful were cut short. (A large number of commenters on social media have basically said that promotion for South Side and some of these other shows are why they didn't enjoy higher ratings. Darkly, this is a similar conundrum to other Netflix programs.)

"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created," one HBO Max spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew, and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream."

Southside is among the best comedy I’ve seen on TV in the past few years and deserves countless seasons. I really hope another network gives it a home again so we can still enjoy its greatness. Because these characters right here are comedy GOLD. pic.twitter.com/vmDGvdYQpa — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) February 22, 2023

