HBO Max Cancelling South Side Reignites Discussion About Cutting Shows
HBO Max made the decision to cancel South Side yesterday and fans are still talking about the loss online. It's been a weird few months for the streamer as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has vowed to cut costs and a lot of shows have fallen by the wayside because of it. Across multiple divisions and sectors of their business, programs that were perceived to be unsuccessful were cut short. (A large number of commenters on social media have basically said that promotion for South Side and some of these other shows are why they didn't enjoy higher ratings. Darkly, this is a similar conundrum to other Netflix programs.)
"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created," one HBO Max spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew, and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream."
Southside is among the best comedy I’ve seen on TV in the past few years and deserves countless seasons. I really hope another network gives it a home again so we can still enjoy its greatness. Because these characters right here are comedy GOLD. pic.twitter.com/vmDGvdYQpa— IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) February 22, 2023
Real life
This is a bummer. South Side was one of the only pure fun shows left on TV or whatever you call it now. https://t.co/kTSAOpPUxX— Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) February 22, 2023
Tragic stuff
The only thing that kept me going has died (South Side cancelled) pic.twitter.com/sivMgnJ9um— DJ GOT.A.LOT (@DJGotALot) February 22, 2023
There was so much promise
South Side had 28 episodes over 3 seasons. That’s ONE season by traditional network sitcom standards. Comedies need time to grow, and this one was sharp out of the gate. Imagine where it could have gone. https://t.co/m86oiB9L3b— Zack Morrison (@ZackMorrison18) February 22, 2023
Hysterical
I swear this is life imitating art. That was the very premise of the “Party Promoter” episode of “South Side.” pic.twitter.com/fJFH4tvXt4— Deanna Fry (@DeannaFryTV) February 21, 2023
Marketing is key
Canceling South Side during BHM is wild but it's genuinely mad to see HBO Max cancel so many of its quality shows. If they had promoted their content, especially to audiences who are YEARNING for shows like Gordita Chronicles, et al, maybe they could earn them $$ they lost 😭 https://t.co/bVHiv7QNHk— Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) February 22, 2023
Amazing moments
- JUSTICE FOR #SOUTHSIDE. pic.twitter.com/SwLpfdr9db— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) February 22, 2023
Another one
Me trying to process that yet another show I love (South Side) has been canceledFebruary 21, 2023
February though?
HBO Max cancelled South Side during BHM?! pic.twitter.com/lRuPAvJmDb— Richard | 👨🏾💻 Software Engineer | Tech Writer (@RembertDesigns) February 22, 2023