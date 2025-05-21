David Corenswet Strikes an Iconic Pose In a New Look at Superman

The big marketing push for James Gunn’s Superman continues with the release of a new still image depicting star David Corenswet as the titular character. In the photo, Kal-El strikes a classic pose in what appears to be the Fortress of Solitude. There isn’t much context provided for the shot, so Superman’s reasons for being there are unknown. Based on his expression, one possibility is he is preparing himself for a fight against an unseen enemy that’s lurking somewhere off camera. Another is that Superman is visiting the Fortress of Solitude for reflection during a trying time.

The image was shared as an exclusive by Fandango as part of the outlet’s summer movie preview. You can check it out in the space below:

With just under two months remaining until Superman hits theaters this July, Warner Bros. has kicked off a promotional blitz. A new official trailer for the film was released earlier this month, setting the stage for some of the story beats and themes Gunn is exploring. There was also recently an announcement for early Superman screenings taking place a few days before its theatrical debut, which are available only to Amazon Prime members.

Positioned as WB’s big summer tentpole this year, the studio is very excited with what they have in Superman. Executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy praised Gunn for “understanding the assignment” as he lays the foundation for the DC Universe franchise. WB obviously has a lot riding on Superman‘s success, hoping to build a massive shared universe.

While it remains to be seen how Corenswet’s performance in the final film turns out, the early looks in marketing have emphasized that he has the right look and spirit to portray the character. In the past, Gunn has explained the decision behind casting Corenswet in the role, praising the actor for having the right demeanor and traits necessary for Superman. This image is just another example of how Corenswet looks the part, and many people in the replies on Fandango’s tweet expressed enthusiasm for how good the actor looks in the costume. If Superman lives up to these glimpses, fans could be in for a treat.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given its importance to the source material, the Fortress of Solitude has been highlighted throughout the marketing campaign. The most notable instance was the five-minute sneak peek that was attached to A Minecraft Movie screenings. There was also an action figure set that hinted at a showdown between Superman and a yeti-like creature in the Fortress. It’ll be interesting to see how the iconic location factors into the film and how much action takes place there. The above photo could be from right before Superman battles against the alien monster.