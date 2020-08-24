HBO Max's Raised By Wolves Trailer Released

HBO Max on Monday revealed a new trailer for Raised by Wolves, the sci-fi streaming series directed by genre giant Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Alien). The series, which debuted its first trailer earlier this month, marks Scott's first foray into television. He co-created the series The Red Road's Aaron Guzikowski. The trailer, which you can watch above, offers a glimpse at the new universe that they and their team have created. Raised by Wolves follows two androids, Father (Assassin's Creed: Origins' Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Splitting Up Together's Amanda Collin) who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Raised by Wolves also stars Vikings' Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Winta McGrath as Campion, Niamh Algar as Sue, Felix Jamieson as Paul, Ethan Hazzard as Hunter, Jordan Loughran as Tempest, Aasiya Shah as Holly, Ivy Wong as Vita, and Matias Varela as Lucius.

Raised by Wolves was originally created fro for TNT. It shifted to HBO Max in October 2019.

“As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there’s no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV, said at the time.

“The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron and team have created for this project are mesmerizing,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, added.

During the CTAM press tour, Guzikowski said of Scott that he’s "evolving into some new stuff we haven’t seen yet.” Executive producer David Zucker added to that, “The sensibility that Ridley infuses in all of his work is very evident here both from seeing the end of Earth as it is to the pioneering journey on this new planet.”

The series is executive produced by Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Robyn Meisinger.

Raised by Wolves is part of HBO Max's expanding lineup original programming, which also includes Love Life, Doom Patrol, Search Party, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Tig N' Seek, Close Enough, and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo.

Raised by Wolves premieres on HBO Max on September 3rd.

