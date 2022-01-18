Raising Dion Debuts Season 2 Trailer for Netflix Superhero Series

The second season of the Netflix superhero series Raising Dion is almost upon us, so the streamer has released its first trailer and new key art to hype up its premiere date. Set to arrive Tuesday, February 1st, Raising Dion Season 2 reassembles the Triangle of Justice two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), and finds young Dion (Ja’Siah Young) enrolled at a facility to help him train in the use of his powers. Another new superpowered student is also introduced, though there is more to him than meets the eye. It all concludes with an action-packed battle between good and evil.

Raising Dion‘s trailer kicks off with a flashback to his fight against the Crooked Man. The villain’s voiceover states, “He defeated me once. You will help me destroy him.” The “you” in this instance is newcomer Brayden, played by Griffin Robert Faulkner. We also see Dion helping to clean up his neighborhood while also attending school with his friends in the Triangle of Justice. Dion’s training at Biona introduces his trainer, Tevin (Rome Flynn), who catches the eye of Dion’s mother, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead of opting for a one-on-one fight, the Crooked Man has recruited an army to take out Dion and his friends. Monsters are on the loose and Dion is still growing up, creating an intense mixture for the second installment of the Netflix live-action series.

“When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone – adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart. The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MACRO, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2,” executive producers Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society said in a joint statement.

“Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show,” showrunner and executive producer Carol Barbee said. “In Season 2, you’re going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole’s challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent’s worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re so excited for fans to continue this journey with us.”

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion stars Alisha Wainwright (Nicole Warren), Ja’Siah Young (Dion Warren), Jason Ritter (Pat Rollins), Jazmyn Simon (Kat Neese), Sammi Haney (Esperanza Jimenez), Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Rome Flynn (Tevin Wakefield), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).

Will you be checking out Raising Dion when it returns to Netflix on February 1st? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!