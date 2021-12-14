The superhero coming-of-age series Raising Dion returns to Netflix in February, and the streamer has released the first images of revealing what fans can expect in Season 2. Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion stars Ja’Siah Young as the titular character, Dion Warren, and his mother Nicole Warren, played by Alisha Wainwright. Dion’s father is Mark (Michael B. Jordan), who is deceased. Netflix states that Season 2 takes place two years after Dion defeated Jason Ritter’s Crooked Man, as he continues to train to hone his powers. Dion has the support of his mother and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer. He’ll also make a new friend along the way who also happens to have superpowers of his own.

Carol Barbee is the showrunner/executive producer of Raising Dion. Executive producers include Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu (EP/D), Michael Green, Darren Grant (EP/D), and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, and Marta Fernández.

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix and MACRO, who I know shares that commitment. More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry,” creator Dennis Liu said in 2017 when Raising Dion was first announced.

“We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before — an origin myth full of imagination, wonder and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “Michael B. Jordan is an exciting and dynamic talent, and I’m excited to see him, MACRO, Carol and the team translate Dennis’ unique vision to television.”

The synopsis of Season 2 reads: “Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Raising Dion stars Alisha Wainwright (Nicole Warren), Ja’Siah Young (Dion Warren), Jason Ritter (Pat Rollins), Jazmyn Simon (Kat), Sammi Haney (Esperanza), Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Rome Flynn (Tevin Wakefield), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).

Season 2 of Raising Dion premieres February 1, 2022 on Netflix.

Raising Dion Season 2 First Look Images

