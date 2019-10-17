Raven’s Home Renewed For Fourth Season On Disney Channel

Disney is hitting on all cylinders at the moment, including on the Disney Channel front, and it appears the studio is very happy to sign up for more Raven’s Home. The Raven-Symone starring show has been renewed for a fourth season before the third season is even complete, so fans can look forward to even more hijinks from Raven, Chelsea, and their hilarious family in 2020. Disney released a photo of the cast to accompany the announcement, which features Symone, Anneliese van der Pol, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, and Navia Zirali Robinson, and you can check out the new image and the full official announcement from Disney Channel below.

“Disney Channel has ordered a fourth season of its hit sitcom #RavensHome, starring and executive produced by @ravensymone. Viewers can watch new season three episodes of #RavensHome, Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on #DisneyChannel and in #DisneyNOW.”

For those unfamiliar with the show, Raven’s Home brings back Raven Baxter, who frequently gets visions of the future. In the new show, she is now mother to two children named Nia and Booker, the latter of which has inherited her ability of psychic visions. They are joined by Raven’s friend Chelsea, who has to move in with Raven after a bad divorce. She has a son named Levi, though in their case the parent-child roles seem to be reversed. The kids also have a friend who lives across the hallway named Tess.

The show is executive produced by Dava Savel, Michael Feldman, and Raven-Symone. Savel and Feldman worked with Symone on the original series as well.

The show is a revival of Symone’s original show, That’s So Raven, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007 and was nominated for two Emmy Awards during its run. It appears the Raven crew has plenty of magic left too, as odds are we’ll be seeing more adventures from this family for the foreseeable future.

