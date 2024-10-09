Reacher Gets Surprisingly Early Renewal News From Prime Video

Reacher fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the hit show’s third season for quite a while. That Season 3 premiere may not be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video until the start of 2025, but Prime and the folks behind Reacher are getting a head start on preparations for what’s coming next, and offering fans some great news in the process.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced that Reacher had already been renewed for a fourth season at the streaming service. That’s a very early renewal for most shows, considering Season 3 isn’t even out yet, but Prime Video has made a habit out of betting on Reacher‘s continued success every year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reacher was renewed for its third season prior to Season 2 premiering on the service in December of last year. That sophomore effort went on to become one of the most-watched titles on all of Prime Video. The early renewal also allowed production to begin while Season 2 was being released, keeping the gap between seasons to just around a year.

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,“ said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including [showrunner] Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

Based on the best-selling book series by Lee Child, Reacher stars Alan Ritchson as the titular hero, with each season following a different novel in the series. The upcoming third season of Reacher will adapt the events of Child’s 2003 novel Persuader, which was the seventh entry in the Jack Reacher series. Two decades later, Persuader remains one of the most beloved books in the Jack Reacher canon.

In addition to giving Reacher Season 4 an early green light, Prime Video is also moving forward with a spinoff series that focuses on the show’s second-biggest character. News broke earlier this year that there will be a Reacher spinoff coming to Prime Video that follows Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley, Jack Reacher’s best friend and the only other character to appear in each season of the main series.

There hasn’t been any update on that show’s release window or story details, but Sten will indeed be reprising her role as the series star. Neagley was only a featured character in one of Jack Reacher novels over the years (Bad Luck and Trouble), but the TV adaptation has written her into a bigger role.