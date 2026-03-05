All 4 Villains Confirmed for Spider-Man’s New TV Show, Ranked by How Exciting They Are

Even more than Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, Supergirl, or Lanterns (Which just saw the release of its first teaser trailer) there’s no 2026 superhero movie or show quite as intriguing as Spider-Noir. And now that we’re less than three months away from its release, the marketing machine has started to ramp up for the MGM+ series. It looks terrific, with a Raymond Chandler-esque noir direction and a black and white display (though it will also be available to watch in color). But just as important as the noir vibe and the presence of Nicolas Cage, reprising his role from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is the fact that it seems to be bringing some iconic Spidey villains to the table. And, here, we’re going to go through all four who are absolutely, without a doubt, going to be a part of it.

There are two other villains who fall just shy of being “confirmed.” For one, there’s a character in the trailer who is on fire and looking just fine with that. So, safe bet is on that being Molten Man. However, it’s not beyond a shadow of a doubt that’s Molten Man, it could also be an alternate reality version of Human Torch. The other one is whoever Abraham Popoola is playing. Back when Deadline announced his addition to the cast list, they said he plays “a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead.” That doesn’t really narrow things down much. But these four villains are undoubtedly coming to a screen near you, so get ready.

4) Electro

image courtesy of sony pictures television

Joe Massingill is listed as a recurring presence on the show, so it stands to reason we won’t see but so much of him. We also don’t see much of him in the teaser (a statement which is applicable to all of these characters), but he does have one of the most interesting power sets of the Spider-Man villains, so it will be good to see a grounded, mob thug version of him after the ridiculous version of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (which was then made kind of boring in Spider-Man: No Way Home).

3) Sandman

image courtesy of sony pictures television

Here we are at the second villain we’ve seen before. After this it’s a pair who have not been seen thus far in a live action project and are, thusly, inherently more exciting. However, there is a difference between Sandman and Electro. This new Electro doesn’t have a particularly high bar to clear in terms of his movie counterpart, while Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman was widely deemed the best part of Spider-Man 3. Even still, this villain seems like a good match for this sci-fi neo-noir adventure, and Jack Huston has considerable experience in this type of gangster-laden world with Boardwalk Empire. He should be a natural fit.

2) Silvermane

image courtesy of sony pictures television

In the comics, Silvermane is a crime boss who ends up becoming a cyborg. This doesn’t really look like the type of series that incorporates the cyborg element, but who knows.

What we do know is that Brendan Gleeson is never anything short of phenomenal, and it’s great to see him join a superhero project outside a bit role in the maligned Joker: Folie à Deux. He can pull of a gruff, intimidating mob boss figure, and he’s a great choice for the series’ big bad. That is, unless the next entry on our list ends up being the real big bad.

1) Cat Hardy

image courtesy of sony pictures television

Sinners is loaded with masterful performances and Li Jun Li’s work as Grace Chow is one of them. She conveyed warmth, loyalty, and hurt equally well. Li’s a very talented individual, and it seems Sinners has done wonders in terms of elevating her star power.

To that point, one gets the notion from the teaser that she is a hugely integral part of this upcoming series. Cat Hardy is, as is perfect for this noir world, a femme fatale nightclub singer. However, she also has ties to Gleeson’s Silvermane and, as is implied by her name, she is this universe’s version of Black Cat, who never really has gotten her due in a Spider-Man film. The closest she’s come to appearing is when Felicity Jones played Felicia Hardy very briefly in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it’s not as if she suited up there. She doesn’t suit up in the trailer, either, but it does look as though she gets in a fight with Reilly, as he’s seen falling down towards the street as she hovers in the air. Does she have superpowers? That’s one of the mysteries lingering around Spider-Noir.

