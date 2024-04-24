Reacher Season 3 Photos Reveal First Look at Alan Ritchson's Return

The third season of Reacher is now back in principal photography, and set spies have shared a first look at star Alan Ritchson's return to the role that has made him a household name. Ritchson, who previously starred in Smallville and Titans, just wrapped a publicity tour for Guy Ritchie's new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, in which he played real-life World War II hero Anders Lassen. Now he's back up in Millbrook, Ontario (Canada) for Reacher, and he's looking as towering and menacing as ever. You can check him out here, courtesy of Neil Morton.

It will be Jack Reacher against the world this time around, moreso than in the first two seasons of the show, which both had him developing (or falling back on) a supporting team of allies. In the first season, those allies were new to him and had to earn his trust, while the second time around, he worked alongside his oldest and most trusted allies in his one-man war on injustice, some of the former members of the 100th. In season three, producers say they are going to isolate him even more than usual (although we do know that Maria Sten's Master Sergeant Frances Neagley will return).

That lines up pretty closely with what series star Alan Ritchson told ComicBook.com last year. Ritchson revealed that his character will be in a "new world" in the new season, and that it will feel a little different from what fans have experienced so far.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

The upcoming season is set to be based on the novel Persuader. Here's how the official Jack Reacher website describes it:

"A cop is dead, and Reacher pulled the trigger. When Jack Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. Never apologize. Never explain. Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. But he has a burning desire for justice."

Reacher Season 3 is currently in production.