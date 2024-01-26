Reacher Defeated by Only One TV Show in Streaming Charts

Reacher's reign over the streaming charts has come to an end. The second season of the Alan Ritchson series recently dropped on Prime Video, and there's already talk of a Reacher Season 3 taking place. The Top 10 streaming charts can vary from week to week, depending on what's being released on each streaming service. Sometimes, even an established linear television show making its debut on Netflix can be enough to propel it to the top of the charts. This is the case with Young Sheldon and its Netflix premiere, knocking down Reacher in the process to claim the Number 1 ranking.

Young Sheldon is a prequel to Big Bang Theory and is a Warner Bros. Television production, which means it had already been streaming on Max for some time, along with new episodes airing on Paramount+ the day after they premiere on CBS. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery's recent move to license hit films and series to other streamers, Young Sheldon's previous seasons were sent to Netflix at the beginning of January. For the Week of December 18 – 24, 2023, Young Sheldon toppled Reacher in Nielsen's Top 10 streaming shows list.

The Top 10 consists of Young Sheldon (Netflix/Max) in first place, followed by Reacher (Prime Video) in second place, The Crown (Netflix) in third place, Leave The World Behind (Netflix) in fourth place, and Rebel Moon: Part 1 (Netflix) in fifth place. As you can see, Netflix dominates the Top 10 in Nielsen streaming data, which makes sense when you consider it the most popular streaming service and the first to launch.

Young Sheldon Season 6 gets Netflix premiere date

The sixth season of Young Sheldon is coming to Netflix in just one week's time. Netflix recently revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer in the month of February. Much to the excitement of TV fans, Young Sheldon Season 6 was on the list. All episodes of the latest season will be available on Netflix on February 1st.

This new addition will give fans of the series a chance to catch up on the events of Young Sheldon before the final season. CBS is bringing Young Sheldon back for just one more installment, as Season 7 will be the show's last. That last season is set to premiere on CBS on February 15th.