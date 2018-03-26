Twitch to Stream 24-Hour ‘ReBoot’ Marathon

Fans of the 1990s animated series ReBoot will soon have a chance to relive their found Saturday morning memories all at once thanks to a partnership between Shout! Factory and Twitch.

Shout! Factory TV and Twitch announced a partnership to host a 24-hour marathon of the complete original ReBoot series ahead of the show’s upcoming reboot. Twitch will stream all 47 episodes from the original show’s four-season run, plus special features Fast Forward: The Making of ReBoot and Alpha Numeric: Looking Back at ReBoot with Co-Creator Gavin Blair.

ReBoot is set in the world of Mainframe and follows Guardian Bob, who is formatted to mend and defend. The series follows Bob’s fast-paced adventures with his friends – Dot, her brother Enzo and his trusty dog Frisket – as they fend off attacks from the superviruses known as Megabyte and Hexadecimal in their relentless pursuit of chaos and the destruction of Mainframe.

ReBoot was a Canadian CGI-animated adventure series that originally aired from 1994 to 2001. Vancouver-based production company Mainframe Entertainment, Alliance Communications and BLT Productions produced the series, which was created by Gavin Blair, Ian Pearson, Phil Mitchell, and John Grace. It was the first half-hour, completely computer-animated TV series.

The world of Mainframe was set within a computer system. The decision was made to help give an internal logic to the show’s blocky character models. The character models improved over time as Mainframe Entertainment’s technology did. The series’ story structure also evolved, going from completely episodic stories in the show’s first season to more serialized arcs in the second season and beyond.

ReBoot received several awards, including the Gemini Award for Best Animated Program Series for three consecutive years 1995 and 1997, plus the 1996 Outstanding Technical Achievement Award. It also won the 1995 Award of Excellence and Best Animated Program from the Alliance for Children and Television and a Prix Aurora Award in 1996.

The marathon precedes the premiere of the new live-action/CG-animated ReBoot reboot titled ReBoot: The Guardian Code. The new series appears to be a near-complete reimagining of the ReBoot concept. You can watch the trailer here. The series premieres on Netflix on Friday.