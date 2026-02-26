Creator of Cult Sci-Fi Red Dwarf, Rob Grant Dies at 70

Sad news for fans of classic UK sci-fi today as it’s been reported that co-creator of cult classic series Red Dwarf, Rob Grant, has died. His passing was first reported by stalwart Red Dwarf fan-site Ganymede & Titan with a short statement. Such is the immediate emotional response from fans that the site has crashed. Here’s the statement:

“We at Ganymede & Titan are heartbroken to pass on a message from Rob Grant’s family.

With much sadness, we have to announce that Rob Grant, co-creator of Red Dwarf, passed away suddenly yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 25th February 2026), a great loss to his family, friends and comedy fans across the world.”

