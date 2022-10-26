Reginald the Vampire's Marguerite Hanna Reveals Inspiration For Their Character (Exclusive)

The blood-suckers are out to play in SYFY's Reginald the Vampire. While the show mainly spotlights Jacob Batalon's titular character, supporting stars like Em Haine, Aren Buchholz, and Marguerite Hanna round out an ensemble that captures the undead energy of classic vampire projects while mixing in elements of fan-favorite workplace comedies.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Hanna revealed that their character of Ashley has some inspiration from Aubrey Plaza's April Ludgate of Parks and Recreation.



"For the aura of Ashley, I was drawing on some Aubrey Plaza vibes from Parks and Rec," Hanna said. "Because she's my hero (laughs). Just the dagger eyes at everyone all the time was definitely a lot of April Ludgate energy."

Fans of Parks and Rec will recognize Ludgate as a dry and sarcastic player within the Pawnee Department of Parks and Recreation. Early episodes of Reginald the Vampire have echoed that energy, as Hanna's Ashley hits Reginald, both literally and figuratively, with a hard dose of reality.

"Waiting for things to get better is 'glass half full' foolishness that never wins the day," Ashley says in Episode 2.

While there's some deadpan vibes to Ashley, she can also be quite the aggressor. Co-star Aren Buchholz chimed in and drew parallels between Ashley and a top-billed role from 1987's The Lost Boys.

"The Lost Boys. Remember that movie with Kiefer Sutherland?" Buccholz added. "I feel you're like Corey Feldman's character."

The character in question is Edgar Frog, one of The Lost Boys' vampire hunters, who often leads the charge against the blood-suckers in The Lost Boys. Like Edgar, Ashley is active in her fight against vampires. Once she gets an inkling that something might be up with Reginald, she makes it her mission to get to the bottom of it.

"Something evil has this way come," Ashley says in Episode 3. "I'm going to find out what it is."

Ashley's vampire-exposing quest continues tonight when Reginald the Vampire airs its fourth episode on SYFY at 10 PM ET.