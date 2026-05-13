Regular Show Creator Hints at The Future of The Lost Tapes

One of Cartoon Network’s greatest franchises has returned as Regular Show: The Lost Tapes hit the ground running earlier this week. Not only have Mordecai and Rigby returned to the small screen, but nearly the entire cast has made a comeback as well to help tell this story that takes place both during the events of the original and in the future. In a recent interview with Regular Show’s creator J.G. Quintel, who also voices Mordecai and Hi-Five Ghost, the animator detailed what the future holds for the spin-off and how he plans to end The Lost Tapes.

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In a recent interview with Variety, Quintel hinted at how the spin-off will end and what fans can look forward to in Regular Shows: The Lost Tapes before it does, “It’ll be important to have watched it all, and there will be a payoff. Watching it through to the end will be really satisfying. There’s going to be plenty of Mordecai and Rigby hijinks throughout, the classic stuff. But we wanted to take other characters that were off to the side in most of the series, and explore their backstory more. Beyond Margaret and Eileen, there are going to be other characters that get their own episodes here and there. And there’s going to be some new characters.”

How Lost Tapes Changes Regular Show

Cartoon Network

When asked by Variety whether The Lost Tapes is a retcon, Quintel shot down the idea that the spin-off was remaking the events of the series, “That was one thing we’re trying really hard to keep for people’s first watch because it’s one of those things with reboots, you’re like, “Are they gonna change the way it looks? Who’s gonna come back?” At the end of the first run, we had characters die, so it’s like, how do you bring it back? But the first episode is going to answer everybody’s questions about how we are bringing it back. It’s a really cool episode that’s like a half-hour special and a different structure than we’ve ever done in any episode. We had to pitch the network to be cool with it. It’s super cool to get you back into “Regular Show,” and then after that, it’ll just be so fun to watch the rest.”

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, for those who don’t know, takes place after the original series finale. In the final installment, Pops sacrifices his life to defeat his brother, “Anti-Pops,” making his way to heaven. While “living” it up in the great beyond, Pops rewatches his and the park’s adventures on VHS tapes marked “Regular Show.” In the premiere of the spin-off, Pops breaks his current tape and has to go on a misadventure to replace it, setting the stage for what we’ve seen so far. For those who don’t know, Cartoon Network has confirmed The Lost Tapes for forty episodes, meaning we’re in for quite a few stories.

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Via Variety