Regular Show Revival Confirms Cartoon Network Release Schedule Ahead of Premiere

Regular Show is gearing up to make its return to Cartoon Network with a new revival series this month, and it has revealed its new episode release schedule ahead of its premiere. Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is a brand new series coming nine years after the end of Regular Show‘s original run with Cartoon Network. Teasing that Mordecai and Rigby setting out to go out on all sorts of wacky new adventures, it’s been a highly anticipated Cartoon Network revival ever since it was first announced to be in the works.

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be making its debut with Cartoon Network this week, and the channel has confirmed the release schedule for the revival’s episodes ahead of its debut. It will first be returning for ten episodes this month with Cartoon Network (that will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max this June), and still has 30 more episodes left to offer that will be airing at a later date. There’s going to be plenty of this revival to go around.

When Do New Episodes of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Come Out?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be making its debut on Cartoon Network both in the United States and international territories on May 11th at 4:00PM ET, and will be premiering with a half hour special that has been teased to explain how this new revival fits into the set canon of the original series. The episodes will then be airing each weekday on Cartoon Network throughout the month, and the schedule breaks down as such:

MON 05/11 @ 04:00P – Season Premiere

TUE 05/12 @ 04:00P – #102

WED 05/13 @ 04:00P – #103

THU 05/14 @ 04:00P – #104

MON 05/18 @ 04:00P – #105

TUE 05/19 @ 04:00P – #106

WED 05/20 @ 04:00P – #107

THU 05/21 @ 04:00P – #108

FRI 05/22 @ 04:00P – #109

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be 40 episodes in total, and the other 30 episodes will be airing with Cartoon Network at a later (currently unconfirmed) date. Original Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel returns for the revival series to produce it for Cartoon Network Studios with Sean Szeles and Sam Register serving as executive producers. Toby Jones has also signed on as supervising director, Paula Spence serves as supervising art director, and Ryan Slater serves as producer.

What’s New For Regular Show: The Lost Tapes?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios

Quintel will be leading the returning voice cast that also includes the likes of William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, Janie Haddad Tompkins, and more. The series is teased to fit within the original canon of the show, and that makes a quite interesting prospect. Regular Show wrapped up with a time skip that showed Modercai and Rigby heading into the future after their life at the park, so it has been curious how a revival can change this idea.

The previews for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes have seemingly brought Mordecai and Rigby back to their days at the park, but the creator behind it has been playing coy about how the revival makes it all make sense. Quintel has teased how the premiere is supposed to answer all our questions, so we’ll have to see how it shakes out.

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