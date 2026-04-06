Regular Show Drops New Look at Cartoon Network Revival

Regular Show is on the cusp of making its comeback with a brand new revival series with Cartoon Network later this Spring, and the new series has dropped a new teaser trailer ahead of the revival’s premiere. Regular Show might have come to an end with Cartoon Network nearly a decade ago, but it remains one of the most popular franchises to ever come from the network. Thus it was no surprise to see that Regular Show was coming back for a whole new wave of episodes. But it still has some surprises in other ways.

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Regular Show might have ended its story with Cartoon Network nine years ago, but it’s coming back for a new revival series that’s going to throw fans right back into the wacky adventures of Mordecai and Rigby’s days working at the park. Each new teaser trailer and clip has been more mysterious than the last, and that’s the same case for the newest clip for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes that you can check out below.

When Does Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Come Out?

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be making its debut on Cartoon Network both in the United States and international territories on May 11th, and will be made available for streaming with Hulu and HBO Max in the United States at a later currently unconfirmed date. The new revival series will be running for 44 episodes in total, and while its release schedule has yet to be confirmed with Cartoon Network, the new series will be premiering with a half-hour special to properly kick off this new era of the franchise.

Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel returns for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes and produces it for Cartoon Network Studios with Sean Szeles and Sam Register serving as executive producers. Toby Jones serves as supervising director, Paula Spence serves as supervising art director, and Ryan Slater serves as producer. But there are still a lot of questions fans have about this new era of the series as they continue to compare it from the original run from nearly a decade ago. These new clips still haven’t shown too much.

What Is Regular Show: The Lost Tapes About?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is notably looking a lot different compared to the original run of the series, and that’s been giving fans pause about what to expect. But at the same time, each of the teasers revealed thus far has been pretty short. Fans have yet to get a fully realized look at this revival series, so it’s currently hard to gauge how the full project is going to look and sound in motion. But it’s got the right approach to it all thus far considering how well received the original ending was.

Both the title and presentation for the new series thus far teases that Regular Show: The Lost Tapes won’t be rewriting its original series finale, and instead offer new adventures as “lost” episodes we never got to see before. With the original cast all reprising their respective roles as well, it seems like we’re getting right back into the fun fans all loved to see nearly a decade ago.

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