Reno 911! Fans Freaking Out Over Show's Quibi Return
Monday featured the long-awaited return of Reno 911!, the sketch comedy show that previously found its home on Comedy Central for six seasons over ten years ago. This time around, the show will air on Quibi, the latest service to join the world of streaming video. Now, Quibi has released the first three episodes of the revival and so far, fans are eating it up. All coming in around seven minutes or less, the new episodes have been a hit with fans of the original show, promptly taking to Twitter in support of the show.
The early response all affirms series lead Thomas Lennon's thoughts of the revival, something he said features some of the best Reno 911! content the group has ever created. "I think, and it's going to sound vain and I don't mean to sound vain, but I think honestly these are the best Reno 911s ever," the actor told ComicBook.com last week. "It's not really a comparison. Everybody loves the old ones, and they're wonderful for what they are. But pound for pound, these are as funny or funnier, I think."
You can see what Reno 911! fans are saying about the revival below:
Funniest Thing Ever
God who wrote TT’s aunts funeral? That is the funniest thing I have seen in my whole life. Had no idea where it was going and laughed so hard for the first time in a while. #reno911— alexa madison (@lexafryteed) May 4, 2020
You Can't Possible Understand
#Reno911 is back and I dont think anyone can possibly understand how HAPPY this makes me pic.twitter.com/JurqU5JXkg— 🖤💀 (@Meghannxoo) May 4, 2020
Crying
YALL ITS BACK 🗣 #Reno911 @Quibi I COULD CRY 😭 pic.twitter.com/VNUmdPOL6c— pleighboi. (@JIMBobMir) May 4, 2020
Screaming
Everyone is all “wooooo Star Wars day!!”
And I’m over in my corner “RENO911 IS BACK AND THEY BROUGHT T.T !!!” #Reno911 @Quibi #HappyReno911Day pic.twitter.com/8K7XE89AEb— Evans Palmer-Hardy (@DeadCaptCastle) May 4, 2020
LMAOing All Day
Well just got done watching the first 3 episodes and wow I was lmao the whole time!!! 😂😂😂 great job guys!! #Reno911— KC2SJM 🇺🇸✝️📻📡 (@kc2sjm) May 4, 2020
Hasn't Missed a Beat
#Reno911 hasn’t missed a beat. Stoked to have it back on @Quibi— Marcus (@ceasarromero) May 4, 2020
Gut-Busting Laughs
Anyone else excited #Reno911 is making a comeback? Guaranteed gut cramping laughs. Much needed. Can’t wait! @Quibi— Chris (@AllOutChris) May 1, 2020
