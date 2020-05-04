Reno 911! Fans Freaking Out Over Show's Quibi Return

Monday featured the long-awaited return of Reno 911!, the sketch comedy show that previously found its home on Comedy Central for six seasons over ten years ago. This time around, the show will air on Quibi, the latest service to join the world of streaming video. Now, Quibi has released the first three episodes of the revival and so far, fans are eating it up. All coming in around seven minutes or less, the new episodes have been a hit with fans of the original show, promptly taking to Twitter in support of the show.

The early response all affirms series lead Thomas Lennon's thoughts of the revival, something he said features some of the best Reno 911! content the group has ever created. "I think, and it's going to sound vain and I don't mean to sound vain, but I think honestly these are the best Reno 911s ever," the actor told ComicBook.com last week. "It's not really a comparison. Everybody loves the old ones, and they're wonderful for what they are. But pound for pound, these are as funny or funnier, I think."

You can see what Reno 911! fans are saying about the revival below: