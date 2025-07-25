New Rick and Morty Spinoff Announced With Keith David as Star

Adult Swim has announced a new series set in the Rick and Morty universe is on the way, and it’s all about Keith David’s standout character, President Curtis. Adult Swim brought some major showcases to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with panels and events during the weekend teasing many of the new projects they now have in the works. But during the special panel for Rick and Morty, it was officially announced that a brand new spinoff series is in the works with franchise co-creator Dan Harmon and executive producer

James Siciliano overseeing the new project. And notably, Keith David will be reprising his role as President Curtis for the new series.

The new Keith David starring Rick and Morty spinoff series, titled President Curtis, came during the Rick and Morty panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with David himself making a surprise appearance. The new series will be focusing on Rick Sanchez’s long time rival and focusing on the President’s own adventures with Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community) also leading the central cast. Check out the first look at the new Rick and Morty spinoff, President Curtis, below as shared by Adult Swim.

What Is President Curtis?

Created by Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, who will also be serving as executive producers on the new series, President Curtis will also feature Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy as executive producers as well. Adult Swim teases the new Rick and Morty spinoff series as such, “President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.” So it seems like it’s going to be a whole new way to expand the Rick and Morty franchise.

“President Curtis has always been a blast to play,” said Keith David about returning for the new President Curtis series. “Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.” The new spinoff will also be starring Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash, but their roles have yet to be detailed as of this initial announcement. But the first look image does tee up who they could be playing.

Why Is Rick and Morty Getting a New Spinoff?

“This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with Rick and Morty, Michael Ouweleen, president at Adult Swim said about the announcement. “President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own. We can’t wait for you to see it.” The President has been one of the few characters with the expertise and resources to serve as Rick’s rival, so it’s likely going to show a whole new side of him.

That’s what is being teased by the spinoff’s creators too. “President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office,” said Harmon and Siciliano in a joint statement shared by Adult Swim. “Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.