Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed

The long-awaited fourth season of Rick and Morty is just around the corner, as former Captain America actor Chris Evans has gleefully mentioned on multiple occasions. Season 4 debuts on November 10th with the first of five new episodes that will air in this half-season. As fans of the show know already, the titles of the episodes themselves are always a bit of a treat, as they often hint at the plot using various movie and pop culture references. This season is no exception, as the titles to the episodes coming in Season 4 have some pretty great titles that fans will surely appreciate.

On Monday afternoon, the Adult Swim Twitter account shared a video that included the titles of all five episodes arriving this year. They are: “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat,” “The Old Man and the Seat,” “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty,” “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty,” and “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” These are very Rick and Morty titles indeed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anything more exciting than episode titles,” asks the tweet from Adult Swim. “Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim November 10 at 11:30pm.”

Is there anything more exciting than episode titles? @RickandMorty returns to #adultswim November 10 at 11:30pm pic.twitter.com/i817thXdQm — [adult swim] (@adultswim) October 21, 2019

The video accompanying the tweet is a direct riff on the opening credits of Stranger Things. The theme music for the show plays and the picture remains close on the neon letters, though these are in green instead of red. Even the number four showing up at the end over top of the title is straight out of the Stranger Things intros. Mixed in with this intro are the titles of the five Rick and Morty episodes that will air in 2019.

The entire fourth season of Rick and Morty will total 10 episodes by the time all is said and done, they’re just being split up into two different sections. Half of the episodes will arrive in 2019, while the other half are set to air sometime in 2020. There’s been no word as to how long the midseason break will be. Still, five new episodes every year has to be more enticing for fans than the long wait that has followed Season 3.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Rick and Morty? Which episode title is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!