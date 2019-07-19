Rick and Morty Season 4 First Look Clip Released at SDCC

Grab some Szechuan Sauce, because the first look at Rick and Morty‘s fourth season has officially arrived! During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim debuted the first bit of footage from the highly-anticipated Season 4. You can check it out above!

The series follows Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, a father and grandson duo who travel across space and time and get into some pretty messed-up adventures. The series has taken on a unique sort of notoriety since Season 3 ended in 2017, spawning tons of merchandise and even a few fast food-related riots. After months of fans wondering what Rick and Morty had in store, Cartoon Network renewed the series for seventy more episodes last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared in an interview last year. “Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

What do you think of the first look at Rick and Morty Season 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty will debut in November.