Rick and Morty Season 6 Will Be a Return to Form, Says Co-Creator

Rick And Morty's sixth season is premiering on Adult Swim on September 4th. With the return of the Smith Family, fans can expect plenty more intergalactic and surreal adventures for the clan that delivers laughs and shocks to audiences. In a recent interview, the co-creator, and voice of both Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland explained how season six will be a "return to form" and be rewarding for those viewers that have spent years with the Cartoon Network series.

Past seasons of Rick And Morty certainly haven't shied from bringing back familiar elements and characters from older episodes, with the finale of the fifth season building from a number of episodes that saw an "Evil Morty" take over the Citadel following his first appearance in the first season of the series. Escaping into a reality that apparently had no influence from Rick Sanchez, we're sure that we haven't seen the last of this unique version of Morty and definitely wouldn't be surprised if he were to make a comeback in season six.

In an interview with IGN, Roiland stated that the sixth season will be "awesome" and quite rewarding for those who have been following the series since the beginning:

"I will say that it's a bit more canonical. It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point...So it's like, I think we're kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is... I didn't particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is f-ing amazing. It really is an f-ing quality season."

The official description for the sixth season of Rick And Morty reads as such:

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

What characters do you want to see make a comeback for the upcoming sixth season of the Adult Swim juggernaut? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.

