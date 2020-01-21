Rick and Morty Super Bowl Commercial Has Fans Asking Where Episode 6 Is

On Tuesday morning, Pringles released a sneak peek at its upcoming Super Bowl commercial. The commercial features the characters from Adult Swim‘s popular animated series Rick & Morty. Rick & Morty returned in 2019 with its fourth season after a long hiatus following season three. It aired five new episodes before the end of the year, with the promise of additional season four episodes to come.

With the release of the Pringles ad teaser, fans are wonder where those other episodes are. While they appreciate getting new Rick & Morty in some form, even as a Super Bowl commercial, they were promised new episodes. Where are the new episodes? The sentiment seems to be that if they have time to animate this advertisement, they should have time to finish season four’s sixth episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are letting their displeasure be known on Twitter. We’ve gathered up some of their reactions for you to check out below.

Pls

spare episode 6 pls 😡🤲🏼 — amber (@lickleamber) January 21, 2020

Where is it

WHERES EPISODE 6 — phoxza 🌸 (@Phoxza_) January 21, 2020

S4E6?

Season 4 ep 6 ? — Dannyツ⛄️ (@Dannyay14) January 21, 2020

We need transdimensional television

Episode 6 is out in other universes be patient!! — Aaron 🔜 electric forest (@wompywubz) January 21, 2020

quit hoarding

Why are you guys always hoarding episodes? — Ouroboros (@oneilsjoe) January 21, 2020

we waited two years

Your whole studio should of prepared for a better season 4 then giving us 5 fucking episodes after waiting 2 years .. — Monty (@LilMonttyy_) January 21, 2020

wtf

where is the fuck the rest of season 4!!!!!!!!!!!? — YOUNG GANGSTER (@AL_JANNII) January 21, 2020

shut up and give us more

Shut up and drop the next episodes — George Happens (@GeorgieWts) January 21, 2020

gimme

Gimme these new episodes yo — Ben Chansky (@_bchanski) January 21, 2020

cool, but…?