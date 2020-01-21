TV Shows

Rick and Morty Super Bowl Commercial Has Fans Asking Where Episode 6 Is

On Tuesday morning, Pringles released a sneak peek at its upcoming Super Bowl commercial. The […]

On Tuesday morning, Pringles released a sneak peek at its upcoming Super Bowl commercial. The commercial features the characters from Adult Swim‘s popular animated series Rick & Morty. Rick & Morty returned in 2019 with its fourth season after a long hiatus following season three. It aired five new episodes before the end of the year, with the promise of additional season four episodes to come.

With the release of the Pringles ad teaser, fans are wonder where those other episodes are. While they appreciate getting new Rick & Morty in some form, even as a Super Bowl commercial, they were promised new episodes. Where are the new episodes? The sentiment seems to be that if they have time to animate this advertisement, they should have time to finish season four’s sixth episode.

Fans are letting their displeasure be known on Twitter. We’ve gathered up some of their reactions for you to check out below.

