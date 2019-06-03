This Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons Box Set is Playable as a Campaign

If you missed IDW’s Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons comic book miniseries from Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub, and artist Troy Little, you can now own it in an affordable single volume with a fancy cover by Mike Vasquez. However, the really exciting thing is that this exclusive version comes with character sheets, extra art, and a module that allows you to play the events of the comic as your next D&D campaign.

You can order Rick and Morty + Dungeons & Dragons Comic Book and Campaign right here at ThinkGeek (exclusive) for only $24.99. However, don’t confuse it with the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty: Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure, which is slated to hit store shelves in November. Wait, sorry – this is pretty confusing. Here’s the breakdown…

The Dungeons & Dragons vs. Rick and Morty: Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure offers a starter set style D&D experience (much like the Stranger Things version before it) that isn’t tied to the comics but does come from the twisted mind of Rick Sanchez himself (Jim Zub is involved with this set as well). In other words, Dungeons & Dragons / Rick & Morty fans have two adventures to choose from – one that’s based on the IDW comics and another that will blend “the world of Dungeons & Dragons with the mad narcissistic genius of Rick Sanchez’s power-gaming sensibilities”.

Obviously, the only solution here is to get both – but your first opportunity is happening with the Rick and Morty + Dungeons & Dragons Comic Book and Campaign, which is shipping now. Grab a copy while you still can.

On a related note, anyone that’s looking to begin their Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace their core rulebooks with fresh copies should seriously consider this deal that just popped up on on the Core Rulebooks Gift Set. The bundle includes the Players Handbook, Dungeons Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual with special reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this set. There’s also a DM screen and slipcase thrown in for good measure.

At the time of writing, you can get it from Walmart for $85.24 with free 2-day shipping or from Amazon for the same price with free 2-day shipping for Prime members. That’s a whopping 50% off the list price and just a shade off an all-time low. This is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately right now, it would cost you the same amount of money – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase.

