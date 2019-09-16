Rick and Morty Offers Fans Chance to Become a Character on the Show

Rick and Morty fans are excited for the shows season 4 return this fall, and now they have reason to be even more excited! Rick and Morty creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have announced that they are offering fans the chance to not only see the show, but become a official part of it!

Thanks to a new contest, Rick and Morty fans now have the opportunity to win a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode, and be brought out to LA to hang out with Roiland and Harmon themselves. Check out the video announcement from the Rick and Morty team, below:

The best thing about this opportunity is that Roiland and Harmon are doing it for a truly good cause: raising money for NEXT for AUTISM, a New York-based “non-profit organization that strategically designs, launches, and supports innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).” So, Rick and Morty does something good for charity, and one lucky fan gets to have Rick and Morty do something nice for them. It’s your classic win-win.

As Roiland explains: “Go to Prizeo.com and donate to NEXT for Autism for a chance to win being drawn into an episode of Rick and Morty, hang out with us losers, and see the studio where we make the show.”

Harmon adds: “And we are a thrill.”

Roiland: “Yeah we’re a real ‘hoot’ to be around. It’s a great cause, we hope that you guys donate. And if you don’t win, you know hey, whatever, it’s $10. What is that, a cup of coffee at Starbucks?”

Harmon: “Yeah, open your heart you animal!”

Rick and Morty has been renewed by Adult Swim for a whopping 70 episodes – with season 4 being comprised of the first 10 episode of that 70 order. You can get a first look at Rick and Morty season 4 via the video clip above. It premieres on Adult Swim in November.