Rick And Morty Creator Dan Harmon Developing Animated Comedy For Fox

✖

Community and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon has landed a new deal with Fox to develop a new animated comedy for the network. The new show has not been named but is currently targeting a spring 2022 premiere date. is part of Harmon's direct animation deal with Fox - the first sort of deal to receive a series commitment (according to the press release). The deal makes Harmon's new animated series a "broadcast network-only exclusive animation deal," which seems to be geared at helping network TV offer exclusive content. Fox has been quietly building such deals, to help the Network stand out in the streaming era.

You can get the full press release below, detailing Dan Harmon's new animated comedy and direct deal with Fox.

"FOX ENTERTAINMENT MAKES DIRECT ANIMATION DEAL WITH DAN HARMON TO CREATE ANIMATED COMEDY

Agreement Marks FOX Entertainment’s First Direct Animation Deal to

Receive Series Commitment

FOX Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) have entered a broadcast network-only exclusive direct animation deal, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

Marking FOX Entertainment’s first direct animation deal to receive a series commitment, as part of the agreement, Harmon will create and develop a comedy series targeted to premiere in the spring of 2022. FOX Entertainment will produce the series, with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the program’s animation studio.

“Before joining the network ranks, I was an independent producer who had the opportunity to work with Dan on one of my very first projects. His singular voice, tenor and conviction to always deliver the unexpected in the stories he tells, let me know right away that he was a special talent,” said Thorn. “As one of the most prolific creators working in the business today – and as FOX’s animation brand continues to grow and evolve, with the support and guidance of Charlie Collier – there’s no better creative partner to have than Dan Harmon.”

Harmon’s hit series, “Rick & Morty,” is currently airing Season Four on cable’s Adult Swim, as part of a 70-episode order. Season Three broke ratings records as 2017’s #1 comedy in key demos and earned the series an Emmy® for Outstanding Animated Program. Harmon created and executive-produced the hit comedy series “Community," which ran for six seasons, garnering multiple Emmy nominations, Critics Choice Awards and other accolades. In 2015, he executive-produced the Academy Award-nominated animated feature film “Anomalisa."

Other creators who have recently signed direct deals with FOX Entertainment include Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson, who wrote and is executive-producing FOX’s UNTITLED FILM RE-ENACTMENT PROJECT pilot from Warner Bros. Television, Amblin TV and FOX Entertainment."

Rick and Morty has just finished airing season 4, with several additional seasons already in the works.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.