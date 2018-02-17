Rick & Morty Season 3 DVD Release Date Revealed

Rick & Morty won’t be back for a LONG time but at least now you can pre-order the blu-ray of season three to get all your esoteric references to briefly offered condiments at McDonalds. All your favorite episodes from season three, like Pickle Rick, Rickshank Redemption and The Rickchurian Mortydate among others.

Rick & Morty season three will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on May 15th, 2018. The dvd and blur-ray’s will have animatics and commentary on all episodes from the cast and guest stars. They’ll also include an “Inside the Recording Booth” segment.

According to Collider.com FYE and Best Buy will have special editions of the season on blu-ray. Best Buy will have a steel book version and FYE will come with an exclusive poster.

The forth season of Rick & Morty will arrive on Cartoon Network‘s Adult Swim sometime in late 2019 according to Dan Harmon. In the meantime, at least you’ll have Pickle Rick. Earlier this year Rick & Morty beat out FX’s Archer, FOX’s The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, and Amazon’s Danger & Eggs. to win Best Animated Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland who also serve as executive producers.