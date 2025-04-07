Netflix Adapting Monopoly Into a Series (But Not How You Think)

Netflix has reportedly won the rights to a Monopoly series adaptation in a fierce bidding war with other platforms. The show will not be a scripted, narrative take on the game, but instead a reality TV competition, according to a report by Deadline. It follows on the success of Netflix’s other unscripted programming, and seems to build particularly on the strength of Squid Game: The Challenge. It also matches other competition shows on Netflix’s slate, including another with a strong brand tie-in — the Willy Wonka-inspired series The Golden Ticket. Commenters are already cracking jokes about the grim nature of these shows, yet the viewership reportedly shows a lot of interest.

Demand is reportedly high for unscripted competition shows in the streaming space right now, and Hasbro Entertainment has successfully capitalized. The Monopoly series — which does not have a title yet — will bring the infamous board game to life in a cutthroat social experiment with. Insiders say the show will emphasize the rise and fall of alliances in the game, as well as the rapid rise and fall of wealth.

Netflix declined to comment on this report at this time. The streamer has put an increasing emphasis on its unscripted comment, but the focus on competition shows in particular is surprising after the global success of Squid Game — a show that seemed to lambast such games and the irrational hunger that drives their participants. Commenters were shocked that Netflix turned the gruesome narrative into a reality show, yet the viewership on the series was reportedly high. Now, Netflix is branching out for other competitions with recognizable IP behind them, starting with a Willy Wonka tie-in that is also in the early stages.

This series is distinct from a feature film adaptation of Monopoly, which is reportedly in the works at Lionsgate at the same time. That movie is being written by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, but details are scarce, and it’s not clear if it will move forward.

Hasbro has already turned two of its other classic games into reality shows — Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, both of which are heading to The CW. The company has a longstanding relationship with Hollywood, yet it has never seen this level of direct adaptations before.

Monopoly is in the earliest stages as far as we know, and there’s no telling when it might premiere. In the meantime, Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge are streaming on Netflix now.