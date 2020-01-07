Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland Developing Claymation Series for Quibi

The co-creator of Rick and Morty doesn’t have a pause button. While already committed to at least six and a half more seasons of the hit Adult Swim series and the new Hulu animated sitcom Solar Opposites, executive producer Justin Roiland has lined up yet another new series. Titled Gloop World, the new series created by Roiland will debut exclusively on the mobile-only streaming service Quibi from Jeffrey Katzenberg. Stoopid Buddy Studios behind the Emmy winning Robot Chicken will produce the claymation series which will center on “two anthropomorphic blobs, roommates Bob Roundy and Funzy.”

“Gloop World has been a dream of mine to make for almost seven years,” Roiland said in a statement to THR. “A tactile clay animation show with a mysterious, weird and expansive world and really fun characters, fingerprints and all. I couldn’t have done this without the folks at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, who understood exactly what I meant when I wanted the clay animation to have an imperfect approach, where you can see the animators in the work. I want the Gloop characters to feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself. Can’t wait to share this weird silly show with the world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Gloop World, the two blobs will go on “absurd, strangely relatable adventures” and will seemingly have a meta-quality to its format.

“Ever since I first saw Gumby, I was fascinated with clay as a medium,” director and executive producerJohn Harvatine IV added. “Gloop World is funny, and it’s innovative, and Quibi is the perfect home for this show.”

For the uninitiated, Quibi (short for “quick bites”) is a streaming service focusing on short form series and films with shows only available on mobile devices and episodes running 10 minutes at most across all titles. The service is set to launch on April 6. A subscription will cost $4.99 per month with ads, or $7.99 per month without.

It’s unclear what the “launch titles” for Quibi will be when it debuts, but shows from Ridley Scott, Peter Farrelly Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Stephen Curry are all in development. Other shows in the works for the service include a reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple, a spin-off of Robbie & Stephen Amell’s Code 8, plus a Marvel vs DC documentary series from the Russo brothers.

Will you subscribe to Quibi to give Gloop World a try? Sound off in the comments below!