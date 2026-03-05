120 Episodes of a Newly-Cancelled Comedy Show Just Started Streaming Free for Everyone

Back in 2025, one of the longest-running comedy series of all time finally came to an end when it was cancelled after 48 seasons and a stunning 1,786 episodes. Thanks to one of the most aggressive schedules of any show, it became part of American youth culture in a way that will only be truly reckoned with when the final episodes air sometime this year. It also spawned four spin-offs and had some of the most impressive guest stars in TV history. But fans now have an easier way of watching at least some of the episodes without having to pay for a subscription.

The show in question is MTV’s Ridiculousness, the long-running, channel-dominating clip show that kicked off in 2011 and has been a staple of MTV’s non-music programming for years. And now, 120 episodes of the iconic comedy show have been added to Pluto TV, with the full run of seasons 7 through 10 added to the streamer. As of now, fans can revisit these episodes of Ridiculousness for free either on-demand or on the show’s dedicated Pluto TV channel.

Why Ridiculousness Was Canceled

Hosted by Rob Dyrdek for its entire run alongside co-hosts Sterling “Steelo” Brim, and Chanel West Coast (seasons 1–30) and Lauren “Lolo” Wood (seasons 31–48), Ridiculousness was the ultimate marathon comfort show, taking up masses of MTV’s programmed airtime and growing a brand through familiarity. It also boasted some huge stars, with seasons 7 to 10 including guest-hosting slots for Oscar sensation Teyana Taylor, 50 Cent, Travis Scott, Jerry Springer, Post Malone, Zara Larsson, and Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, among many others. All of those episodes are part of the 120-episode drop that just landed on Pluto TV.

Ultimately, Ridiculousness was cancelled as part of Skydance’s review of MTV’s setup, with the decision to shift towards a “more curated slate of offerings with fresh formats, different creative voices and refreshed programming.” The show, which presented viral video clips, will continue to air on MTV for now, with select seasons available on other streamers (including a recent 3-season arrival on Netflix). And of course, you can watch Seasons 7 to 10 on Pluto TV now.

