Riverdale 100th Episode Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox”, the fifth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode is expected to serve as the finale for the currently-ongoing “Rivervale” event, which has brought a spooky and bizarre approach to the Town with Pep. Given how eccentric the event has gone so far — with human sacrifices, ancient curses, and so much more — its safe to assume that the culmination will make some surprising choices. You can check out the synopsis for “The Jughead Paradox” below!

“100th EPISODE – Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The very title of the episode seems to allude to some sort of multiversal or otherworldly conflict. It remains to be seen whether or not that could end up being the series’ adaptation of Jughead’s Time Police, a comic miniseries that debuted in the 90s and was relaunched in 2019. As the name suggests, the series sees Jughead grappling with possible futures and alternate realities, all of which culminate in a bizarre crossover.

“[These new episodes] are firmly in the horror genre,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased to TVLine. “Things are a little bit darker, a little bit weirder, a little more twisted in Rivervale.”

The episode is also expected to provide answers about what happened to Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), who was killed off in the aforementioned human sacrifice at the start of the season. As Aguirre-Sacasa recently revealed, Archie won’t appear onscreen until that landmark episode.

“Archie will be off-screen until the 100th episode,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview with Decider. “Let me reiterate: He’s dead. So he will be off-screen.”

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9/8c. “The Jughead Paradox” will air on December 14th.