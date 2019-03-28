‘Riverdale’: Betty Takes on The Farm in “Jawbreaker” Promo

The Farm has been a thorn in Betty Cooper’s side all season on Riverdale. Not only has her older sister Polly, been deeply involved with the questionable spiritual group since the death of Jason Blossom, but her mother Alice threw herself into the group after Hal Cooper was revealed to be The Black Hood. With the cult spreading through Riverdale and it seeming as if only Betty is aware that something is truly off, things came to a head with a shocking reveal in tonight’s episode. Now, in a promo for the next episode of The CW series, it seems like Betty is taking drastic action to counter the group.

The CW has released a promo for the upcoming episode “Jawbreaker”, and in it, the Betty threatens to kill Evelyn Evernever, the creepy daughter of Edgar Evernever, The Farm’s mysterious leader. Of course, that’s not the only thing going on in the preview. Jughead’s war against his mother’s drug trade also appears to be coming to a head. You can check out the promo in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Edgar Evernever, played by Chad Michael Murray, made his big debut on Riverdale in last week’s musical episode, “Big Fun”, appearing in the audience at the end of Riverdale High’s production of Heathers: The Musical. In the moment, the white-clad cult leader stood up in the audience and slowly, creepily clapped for the performance with the rest of his white-clad cult followers slowly joining in. However, that introduction is just the beginning. According to Murray, the rest of the season is going to be “a wild ride” when it comes to the cult leader.

“It’s going to be a wild ride. Strap on your seatbelt.” Murray teased in a recent interview. “Edgar is a unique character. I think there are so many layers to peel back , so it’s a very slow burn on really discovering who this man is, what his background is, and where he comes from. It’s been fun for me to see where he’s going, what he wants, and what his quest is all about. Beyond that, I can’t say much. He’s the leader of the Farm. The Farm very much believes in Edgar and their cause.”

Of course, Betty Cooper very much believes in her cause as well so it will be very interesting to see how the showdown between Betty and The Farm will ultimately end up.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Jawbreaker” will air April 17th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!