‘Riverdale’ Bringing Back Molly Ringwald

If you’re a Riverdale fan who was alive during the ’80s and/or ’90s, you know that one of the best things about the show is the parents, who almost all had their own stints within the teen genre when they were younger.

One of the most iconic actors to occasionally appear on the show is Molly Ringwald, best known for films such as The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Sixteen Candles.

Ringwald has portrayed Mary Andrews, mother to Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and ex-wife to Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) for seven episodes throughout the series’ run. She was last seen in the season three premiere, “Chapter Thirty-Six: Labor Day.”

During a recent interview with People‘s Couch Surfing, the actress confirmed she would be coming back to the show soon.

“Can we expect to see you again this season?,” People asked.

“Yeah,” Ringwald confirmed. Unfortunately, she couldn’t divulge any more information. “I can’t! I don’t even know. I haven’t read the script yet,” she joked. “I just know I’m coming back.”

When asked what it was like being “a part of the Riverdale family,” Ringwald was quick to respond with a resounding, “it’s great!.”

The actress also shared a hilarious anecdote that connected her to Perry long before he played her on-screen ex.

“When I was in my 20s, before I moved to Paris, I sort of on a whim went and got a little potbellied pig,” she explained. Unfortunately, the pig became a little too much to handle, so she sent it off to a surprising new home. “Luke Perry has a farm,” she added. Thanks to a mutual friend, she was able to place the pig with Perry. “Before I even knew Luke Perry, we had this pig connection,” she explained.

Someone ask Perry what happened to that pig, please!

In addition to Ringwald and Perry, who had his own era of teenage fame during the run of Beverly Hills 90210, more Riverdale parents were gracing our screens back in the day. Both Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Marisol Nichols (Hermoine Lodge) appeared in the Scream franchise in the ’90s, and Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper) is better known to some as Shelly Johnson from Twin Peaks. Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) was also a ’90s heartthrob during his stint on All My Children, and Robin Givens (Sierra McCoy) was killing it on TV in the ABC sitcom Head of the Class.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.