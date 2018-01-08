‘Riverdale’ Costume Designer Shares BTS Photos of Cut “Classic” Scene

Riverdale fans are still lamenting about the “classic” sequence that was cut from a recent episode. But thankfully, a set of awesome behind-the-scenes photos are given fans an idea of what almost was.

Rebekka Sorensen-Kjelstrup, who serves as costume designer on the hit The CW series, recently shared a compilation of photos from the scene on her Instagram. You can check them out below.

The sequence was set to appear in “Nighthawks”, the second episode of Riverdale‘s sophomore season. And as showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently explained, the sequence would’ve provided a pretty cool indication of Riverdale throughout the ages.

“We actually shot this really cool sequence that we ended up cutting for time,” Aguirre-Sacasa said last month. “The camera tracked across like four or five booths, and each booth was a different time period. In one booth, you had the kids in the ’40s. In another booth you had Kevin and Moose in the ’50s, and in another booth you had Josie and the Pussycats in the ’70s. In the next booth, you had Cheryl in the ’80s.”

Sorensen-Kjelstrup’s photos give fans a pretty good idea of what that sequence would’ve looked like, beyond the few promo photos that were already released. And judging by the comments, fans are hoping that the scene ultimately makes it onto Riverdale‘s home release.

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, the goal with these sequences isn’t just to play into that Archie Comics nostalgia, but to explore the darkness looming behind it.

“The tension of the show is the wholesome iconography and the Norman Rockwell looking back at the past, and the grotty, more noir, underworld-y side underneath it — that’s the thesis of the show.” Aguirre-Sacasa recently explained. “Every story we tell, we say, ‘Okay, what’s the dark underbelly of this?’ That dream, which on the one hand is idealized and perfect and not a hair out of place, but then there’s F.P. just out of frame, down on his luck, there’s Archie with a knife in his back, there’s Betty and Alice tilting their heads at the exact angle as if to say, ‘If you don’t conform, you’ll die’ — that dream sequence captures the essence and the big theme of the show.”

Riverdale returns from midseason hiatus on January 17th, 2018.