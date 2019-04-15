‘Riverdale’ Descends Into Chaos on Prom Night — Who’s Surprised?

The CW has released the official synopsis for the May 1 episode of Riverdale. In the episoide, it’s prom night — which goes just about as badly as you might expect in a town like Riverdale. With no Luke Perry in the episode’s credits and Archie’s mom (Mary, played by Molly Ringwald) back in the picture, this episode may be something of a preview of things to come in the series. The idea of making Ringwald a more regular presence in the series (and her son’s life) in order to offset the tragic loss of Luke Perry (which will extend to the loss of Fred Andrews) is one that has been floating around the fandom for weeks.

Of course, bringing Mary into the series also makes sense because Jughead’s mom, played by Gina Gershon, has become a major part of the season. Having two of your main characters raised by single dads in a small town, abandoned by mothers who live in seemingly an entirely different world, lends itself to some parallels, and bringing Ringwald’s character back to Riverdale would be thematically neat this season whether or not it was laying groundwork for the future of the series. You can check out the official synopsis below.

CHAOS ON PROM NIGHT — Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands after learning some unsettling news about her father. Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) grows concerned by Archie’s (KJ Apa) desire to take boxing to the next level. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) runs into a roadblock during her campaign for prom queen, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty’s plan to confront the Gargoyle King takes an unexpected turn. Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. David Katzenberg directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Devon Turner.

Riverdale airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Wednesday nights on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night” will debut on May 1.

