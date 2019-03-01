‘Riverdale’: Details Revealed on the “Heathers The Musical” Episode

Betty’s ongoing feud with the Evernever family will only get worse in “Chapter Fifty-One: BIG FUN,” the upcoming musical episode of Riverdale in which Evelyn appears in the school’s performance of “Heathers: The Musical.”

This comes after the series previously put on Carrie: The Musical in last year’s “A Night to Remember”.

As the name would suggest, Heathers is a musical adaptation of the Winona Ryder and Christian Slater-led film of the same name. In the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

The cult film was adapted into a musical beginning in 2014, and has earned a slew of critical acclaim in the years since. Riverdale‘s version of the musical is set to feature nine musical numbers.

“Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “And everyone is singing…”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL”

As rehearsals for this year’s musical “Heathers: The Musical” get underway, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), as queen bee Heather Chandler, channels her own HBIC to deal with a recent fallout.

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows increasingly annoyed by Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) involvement with the musical – as well as the lives of her friends. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) learns some devastating news about her family, and Archie (KJ Apa) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) make a decision about their future.

Lastly, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a surprising move against Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.

Riverdale airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of All-American Wednesday nights on The CW. “Chapter Fifty-One: BIG FUN” will premiere on March 20.