Funko Turned Riverdale’s Classic Archie Dream Sequence Into Pop Figures

Remember that weird classic Archie Comics Jughead dream / nightmare sequence from the first season of Riverdale? Funko remembers, which is why they’ve unveiled an entire series of Pop figures dedicated to it.

Below you’ll find pre-order links for the entire lineup, along with a Betty Rock Candy figure that Funko released alongside the dream sequence figures.

• Riverdale Dream Sequence Archie Pop! Vinyl Figure #730

• Riverdale Dream Sequence Veronica Pop! Vinyl Figure #732

• Riverdale Dream Sequence Betty Pop! Vinyl Figure #731

• Riverdale Dream Sequence Jughead Pop! Vinyl Figure #733

• Riverdale Dream Sequence Reggie in Football Uniform Pop! Vinyl Figure #735

• Riverdale Betty Rock Candy Vinyl Figure

You can shop Funko’s entire Riverdale collection right here.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, and Skeet Ulrich.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers. Season three of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Excited for Season 3? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

On a related note, Season 5 of The Flash kicks off tomorrow, October 9th, and a new wave of The Flash Funko Pop figures were unveiled recently to celebrate. You can pre-order The Flash lineup via the links below with shipping slated for October (note that a Killer Frost figure was launched as a NYCC 2018 shared exclusive).

• The Flash Running Pop! Vinyl Figure #713

• The Flash Kid Flash Pop! Vinyl Figure #714

• The Flash Vibe Pop! Vinyl Figure #715

• The Flash Jay Garrick Pop! Vinyl Figure #716

Season 5 of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. This season will bring a new twist to some long-awaited teases, including the arrival of Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the future speedster daughter of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

