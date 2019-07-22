Riverdale Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Reportedly Split

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may play the fan-favorite, still going strong couple “Bughead” on The CW‘s Riverdale but when it comes to the actors’ real-life romance it appears there’s been a significant change in status quo. According to Us Weekly, Reinhart and Sprouse have reportedly called it quits after two years.

The report cites various observations as well as unnamed sources from San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend. Specifically, it’s noted that Reinhart and Sprouse were observed keeping their distance from one another at the Entertainment Weekly party on Saturday. It was also reported that Sprouse was overheard telling someone at the same event that he and Reinhart had broken up. He was then seen leaving with co-stars K.J. Apa and Camila Mendes.

For the moment, it seems like the pair are keeping things cordial and professional, however. Both Reinhart and Sprouse mingled with co-stars and friends at the party and Reinhart even sat between Sprouse and Apa during the show’s Hall H panel on Sunday, with Reinhart later sharing a photo of Apa and Sprouse goofing off from the event on Monday with the caption “Please don’t put me between these two ever again.”

Prior to these breakup reports, Reinhart and Sprouse had been together for two years having first been linked in July 2017 when they were spotted together at that year’s Comic-Con. Confirmation of the relationship wouldn’t come until April 2018 when they were seen kissing in Paris and then, that May, appeared at the Met Gala together.

While things appear to have ended for Reinhart and Sprouse, there is some positive relationship news for the Riverdale cast. It was previously reported that Apa was spotted kissing and holding hands with his A Dog’s Purpose co-star Britt Robertson at the Entertainment Weekly party this weekend. That pair was spotted being cozy while hanging out with Reinhart, Mendes, Sprouse, and fellow Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch.

Robertson and Apa worked together on 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose and are set to star together in I Still Believe, a sequel to 2018’s I Can Only Imagine. Apa is playing real-life Christian musician Jeremy Camp while Robertson is playing his wife, Melissa Henning. Shania Twain also stars in the film, which is set to be released in 2020.

Riverdale returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.