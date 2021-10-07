Riverdale: Major Cast Member Exits After Season 5 Finale

One of Riverdale‘s most familiar faces is officially leaving the series. Shortly after the airing of the show’s Season 5 finale, it was confirmed that Mark Consuelos will be departing his series regular role as Hiram Lodge. Consuelos has been portraying Lodge — the father of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and frequent villain to Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and the larger town — since Season 2, and also appeared on the show’s short-lived sister series, Katy Keene.

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacassa for this incredible opportunity,” Consuelos added. “Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

While Hiram will be leaving the fold of Riverdale (at least, as a regular player in its proceedings), it’s safe to say that he went out with a literal bang. After paying a Ghoulie to torch part of Pop’s, Hiram was arrested and later kidnapped by Veronica, Archie, and company, and told to leave town within the hour, or else he would be charged with murder. Hiram appeared to have left, but not before hiding bombs underneath Archie and Betty Cooper’s (Lili Reinhart) bed.

What do you think of Mark Consuelos officially exiting Riverdale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 16th at 9/8c on The CW.

