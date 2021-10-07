Riverdale Recap: Everything You Missed in Season 5 Finale

After a major time jump, a massive hiatus, and an array of bizarre plotlines, Season 5 of Riverdale has officially come to an end. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Riverdale‘s Season 5 finale, we’re here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “Chapter Ninety-Five: Riverdale RIP(?)” Obviously, spoilers for Season 5, Episode 19 of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Five: Riverdale RIP(?)”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Reggie fails his stockbroker exam, and suggests that he and Veronica open a casino instead. Veronica shoots him down initially, saying that because of her breakup with Archie, she’s moving back to New York after the school year ends. One of her friends from New York says her reputation there has been ruined by her killing Chad.

Archie and Betty drink at the bar, and reveal that they’re going to reopen Andrews Construction and the town’s FBI office. Archie throws a surprise party to celebrate Betty becoming a special agent. Later, Betty gets a call from the Trash Bag Killer.

Weatherbee asks Jughead to oversee the relaunch of the Blue and Gold, and potentially begin teaching again in the fall. Jughead tells Tabitha this news, and they suggest they move in together. Jughead leads the first Blue and Gold meeting, where the students talk about how Hiram’s propaganda newspaper controls information in the town.

A Ghoulie face makeup sets Pop’s on fire. As Archie and the other firefighters receive the call, their tires are slashed. The next morning, everyone surveys the damage, and suggests that Hiram Lodge might have been behind it. Betty and Archie arrest Hiram, while Toni and Fangs torture the Ghoulie, who quickly admits to being paid by Hiram Lodge. Veronica discovers evidence that Hiram wanted to reclaim the town for himself. Archie decides they should start an effort to reincorporate the town, but Veronica suggests something more sinister — that they orchestrate Hiram’s disappearance. They kidnap him and bring him out into the woods with everybody watching him, and threaten to expose him killing his mentor if he doesn’t leave town in an hour.

Kevin decides to move to New York after the school year ends. Meanwhile, Veronica agrees to go with Reggie’s casino idea.

Tabitha’s insurance can’t afford to pay for Pop’s, so Jughead gets her to retaliate by torching Hiram’s newspaper office, and they kiss while the building is in flames. Tabitha talks to Pop Tate, who decides to give her money to rebuild if she lets him come back to work. Meanwhile, Jughead turns the Blue and Gold into the Riverdale Choice, a new newspaper for the entire town.

Toni and Fangs agree that, if Riverdale reincorporates, they should lead the charge for the Serpents to be involved in it. Later, Archie offers Toni and Fangs the positions of mayor in New Riverdale, but they both turn it down.

Britta moves in for Cheryl and farms Palladium for her. Later, they both find human skeletons in the mines, and when they confront Nana Rose about it, she refers to them as “The Forgotten”, the men who were killed by one of their ancestors, Abigail Blossom, including Archie, Jughead, and Betty’s ancestors. Cheryl confronts Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica as they’re meeting to try to figure out the new government for Riverdale, and asks for them to apologize.

Archie holds a meeting to reincorporate the town, and suggests that the town be led by a council of four — Toni, Tabitha, Frank, and Alice. Cheryl does not like the idea, and decides to secede Thornhill from the town and open a new school for girls. Nana Rose gets her to speak the curse that Tabitha put on The Forgotten.

The vote for the council goes forward unanimously. After the meeting, Veronica and Reggie pitch their casino idea to the council, but it gets shot down. They still open the casino in secret anyway, and start to hook up.

The next day, the council, Betty, and Archie erect a new sign for the town. Betty and Archie reconnect, and they agree to try their romantic relationship again. As they hook up, they hear a ticking noise — of bombs Hiram placed under Archie’s bed.

Riverdale will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 16th at 9/8c on The CW.