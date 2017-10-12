Cole Sprouse Teases Bad News for Bughead in ‘Riverdale’ Season 2

Bughead fans need to be worried.

At least that’s what Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on the show, said in a recent interview with Glamour. While it’s been teased that The CW drama’s second season would spell trouble for the fan-favorite pairing of Betty and Jughead, Sprouse indicated that nothing on the show is safe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, all of our fans should be worried about anything they think is stable on this show,” Sprouse said.

However, Sprouse went a little further to subtly address some of the “Bughead” fan response to the potential end of the couple. When Vanessa Morgan was cast as Toni Topaz, a South Side Serpent who might come between the couple, Bughead fans made death threats against the actress. Sprouse said that that kind of engagement with the show was inappropriate.

“It’s pretty inappropriate of fans to think they can expect any kind of narrative from showrunners or writers or actors,” he said. “I just don’t think that’s the way you should engage with material that you’re watching as a passive audience member. You should obviously talk about it and have fun with it and deal with how it resonates with you, but from an artist’s perspective, for anyone that feels so comfortable and so vehement in believing anything about the way they want the show to be run, I would say reassess why you would think that. Our writers are not writing as a fan service. We’re writing a show that is from the writer’s creative perspective.”

Sprouse also pointed out that the fan version of Bughead probably wouldn’t even be fun to watch, much less act.

“If we were writing what the fans wanted to see, Betty and Jughead would be the most linear, monotonous narrative of all time. We would never fight; we would be perfect for how many ever episodes this show goes on,” he said. “Truthfully, as an actor, it’s not fun to act.”

Fans will get to see how Bughead fares when Riverdale returns tonight at 8/7c on The CW.