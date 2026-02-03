A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Officially Sets Up The Return of 1 Targaryen From Game of Thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 3, “The Squire,” lays the groundwork for another Targaryen to appear on the show. The Game of Thrones prequel has already introduced several members of the Targaryen family, including Prince Baelor, the heir to the Iron Throne, as well as Maekar, Valarr, and Aerion. Still, even after those, the show wasn’t done introducing members of the house of the dragon. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3.

“The Squire” revealed that Egg is actually Aegon Targaryen, who shaved his head in order to conceal his identity and hates his brother, Aerion. But Aerion isn’t Egg’s only brother. There’s the eldest, Daeron, who is still MIA and is known as a drunk, and there’s another who is referenced by Raymun Fossoway in quite brutal fashion: “The third’s so useless, they were gonna ship him off to a Citadel to make a Maester of him.” Although his name isn’t mentioned, this is a character Game of Thrones fans are already familiar with: Maester Aemon of the Night’s Watch.

Will Maester Aemon Appear In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms?

Aemon is just a couple of years older than Egg, making him around 11 years old at the time of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. Despite Raymun’s phrasing, history tells us that Aemon has been sent to the Citadel in Oldtown by this point, having been shipped off there by his grandfather, King Daeron II, because of how many Targaryen children there were (Daeron has four sons, three of whom have kids themselves).

Although Aemon does not directly appear in George R.R. Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which the show is adapting, he is mentioned. Tellingly, we hear that the characters did visit him in Oldtown sometime after the events being depicted in Season 1, which included Aemon measuring Dunk’s height, so that could quite easily be worked into the series. Showrunner Ira Parker has spoken before about introducing Aemon and is seemingly open to it. When asked by Screen Rant about familiar faces appearing, with specific mention of the Maester, he said:

“This first one, I think you’re gonna hear some names. I’m sure you’re gonna see faces. Yes, there are plans for faces as we move forward, hopefully, as we move forward.”

It’ll be years before he becomes the Maester of the Night’s Watch, which happens in 233 AC, or in other words, 24 years after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. Nonetheless, he’s an important part of Game of Thrones‘ story, and a cameo would be one of the easiest ways the show could add some connectivity, without making it feel overly forced.

Another Game Of Thrones Targaryen Should Also Appear In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Whether or not Aemon appears, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms should definitely include one Targaryen from Game of Thrones – and, for that matter, someone who has also appeared in House of the Dragon. No, it’s not Daenerys, but Brynden Rivers, aka Bloodraven, though viewers will know him better as the Three-Eyed Raven. The character’s previous identity was never confirmed in Thrones, though was strongly suspected (and the same is true in the books, where he goes by the Three-Eyed Crow). But Daemon Targaryen’s vision in House of the Dragon‘s Season 2 finale showed Brynden and essentially confirmed they are one and the same.

Decades before he went missing beyond the Wall and somehow became the Three-Eyed Raven, Bloodraven, who was one of the Great Bastards of King Aegon IV Targaryen, served as Hand of the King and master of whisperers to King Aerys I Targaryen, the successor to the current king, Daeron II, a position he’ll take shortly after the events of Season 1. Brynden has a significant role in the third of Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, The Mystery Knight, meaning he will almost certainly appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 3.

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release Sundays at 10 pm ET on HBO. Due to the Super Bowl, Episode 4 will release early on HBO Max, dropping on Friday, February 6th at 12:01 am PT / 3:01 am ET.

What do you think of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?