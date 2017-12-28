‘Riverdale’ Goes to “The Blackboard Jungle” in Midseason Premiere Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for Riverdale‘s midseason premiere, “Chapter Twenty-Three: the Blackboard Jungle”.

NEW YEAR, NEW DRAMA — Tensions mount when the sudden shut down of Southside High forces Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and his fellow serpents to transfer to Riverdale High. Veronica (Camila Mendes) ensures Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) that she’s still on board with their plans for SoDale. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when he is asked to gather some information on Hiram’s suspicious business dealings. Betty (Lili Reinhart) sets out on a quest to find her long-lost brother, Chic (guest star Hart Denton). Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Tim Hunter directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Brian E. Paterson (#210). Original airdate 1/17/2018.

The episode will find the fan-favorite show sort of returning “back to basics”, following the Black Hood-centric plot of the season thus far. But as the episode’s closing minutes hinted, there’s plenty more to come in terms of that season-long mystery.

“On the one hand, I want to say that the Black Hood saga is over with episode nine,” Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com after the midseason finale. “We kind of bring it to a close, and new stories and new crime and noir story begins in episode 10, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that… People don’t always stay dead in Riverdale, so we’re definitely going to be dealing with the aftermath of the Black Hood, and kind of the events of the last two or three episodes for a long time.”