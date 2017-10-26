[SPOILER] Leaves ‘Riverdale’ In “The Watcher In The Woods”

Tonight’s Riverdale saw the return of one character – but they didn’t stay in town for too long.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, ‘Chapter Sixteen: The Watcher In The Woods’, below.

The episode showed the town of Riverdale reeling from The Black Hood’s latest gesture – a letter announcing his motive. As he explained, he’s hunting down “sinners” within the town of Riverdale – Fred Andrews for committing adultery, Miss Grundy for sleeping with her student, Moose and Midge for doing drugs.

The concept of this worried Polly Cooper, who quickly decided that she needed to leave town. Her family refused, but Polly was adamant that her being pregnant with Jason Blossom’s babies would make her a target. She decided that she would stay in the ranch that she and Jason had planned on traveling to – and later on in the episode, she bid her farewell.

This plotline is sure to surprise some Riverdale fans, especially since Polly has been missing for the first two episodes of this season. Considering the significance that Polly had on the second half of season one, her absence will probably play a role in the show, for however long it actually ends up lasting.

Although when you think of it, Polly leaving Riverdale does allow the second season’s proceedings to become a little more unpredictable. As Polly said within the episode, her pregnancy would presumably make her a target of the Black Hood, something that would be really dark if it came to fruition on the show. Polly fleeing would mean that the Black Hood needs to find other targets, making any of Riverdale’s growing ensemble vulnerable at this point.

Fans will just have to wait and see how this unfolds – and when Polly returns – when Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.