‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Chapter Eighteen: When A Stranger Calls”

The Black Hood talks on the phone with Betty. He reveals that he was present at the town hall, as a way of getting Betty’s attention. He says he wants to cleanse the town of sinners — including Polly, whose location he knows. He swears that he will torture and kill Polly if she tells anyone.

Alice comes in, and complains about Jughead’s Serpent alliance. She reveals that Keller is analyzing the Black Hood’s letters.

Archie tells Fred that he’s done with the Red Circle, which Fred is glad to hear. He gets a text from Betty, asking to walk with him to school.

Betty tells Archie that the Black Hood called her. Archie suggests telling the police, but Betty tells him about the threat against Polly.

Hermione reads Alice’s letter in the paper, accusing Hiram of being involved in the town’s demise. Hiram remarks that the business didn’t need this, because their open house is fast approaching. Hiram reveals that he invited the St. Clairs to the event — including Nick, a former classmate of Veronica’s. Veronica’s parents ask her to be Nick’s tour guide while he’s in town, and she agrees.

Jughead confronts Sweet Pea, Fangs, and the other Serpents about the fight with the Red Circle. Sweet Pea argues that the fight didn’t end in their favor, and reveals plans to make a pipe bomb to attack the Riverdale Register. Jughead panics and suggests that he talk to Archie first. They walk off, and Toni explains that the Serpents see violence as a solution.

Veronica tells her friends about Nick, but assures that Archie shouldn’t be jealous about him arriving to town.

Jughead puts on his Serpent jacket and offers to officially join the Serpents. They agree, as long as he survives their initiation.

Betty answers a phone call from the Black Hood, as Archie sits nearby. The Black Hood sends Betty an email, and asks her to publish what he’s sent to prove her loyalty. She asks for something in return, and he offers to answer a question from her as long as she does this. Betty and Archie open up an email, and see an article about Alice being arrested as a Serpent.

The title card comes onscreen.

Act 2

Jughead is woken up in the middle of the night by the Serpents in mask. They’re there to begin his initiation, which involves taking care of Hot Dog, the Serpents’ dog.

Jughead complains about Hot Dog to Toni.

Betty and Archie debate about whether to post the article about Alice.

Veronica welcomes the St. Clairs to Riverdale.

Alice accuses Betty of coming up with the cipher. Keller argues that it’s too early to tell exactly who wrote the letters and cipher.

Archie gets a text from Betty, saying that she’s publishing the mugshot.

Toni helps Jughead recite the Serpent laws. She asks why he’s doing this in the first place, and Jughead argues that he needs to keep the group in line.

Jughead recites the Serpent laws for a crowded bar. He passes the test, and quickly has to do his next one: retrieving a knife from a snake cage.

Jughead passes the test, but gets bitten by the snake in the process. Toni argues that that doesn’t matter, and then calls him Juggie. The two awkwardly brush it off.

Alice orders food at Pops, prompting Pop Tate to say that he doesn’t judge her. She doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and he hands her a copy of the paper.

Alice and Hal confront Betty about publishing the article. Betty argues that it was to call out the hypocrisy of Alice’s publishing.

Veronica introduces Nick and Archie to each other. Nick offers the duo some drugs, but they both decline. Nick continues to come on to Veronica, which both she and Archie are unhappy about.

Betty gets another call from the Black Hood. He allows her to ask him her question. She asks if she’d be able to recognize his face, and he says yes. He then asks her to break off her friendship with Veronica.

Act 3

Betty and Jughead meet for breakfast at Pops. They kiss and catch up with each other. Jughead laments that he wishes the two of them could just leave Riverdale and be happy together.

Nick congrats Josie and the Pussycats for their rehearsal performance, and invites them to a party at his hotel room. Cheryl walks in and invites herself to the party.

Archie finds Betty in the hallway, and asks for an update on the Black Hood. Veronica catches up with them, and invites Betty to the party.

Nick holds his party. He offers that the group try Jingle Jangle, and Veronica is the first to accept. She suggests that the group cut loose for tonight, and the group gradually agrees, except for Betty. Nick invites Veronica into his bedroom, which motivates Archie to agree to try the Jingle Jangle.

The group party on Jingle Jangle, while Betty watches. Veronica invites Betty to have fun, but Betty refuses. She accuses Veronica of using the group for temporary fun, and argues that she hasn’t changed as a person. Veronica tells Betty to leave.

Toni warns Jughead about the last trial of the Serpents, and that being fully immersed in the Serpents will cause Jughead’s friends to leave him.

Nick and Veronica talk about how the party ended. Nick begins to come on to Veronica, but she denies his advances. He tries to kiss her, and she pushes him away. Nick says that he’ll tell his father to back out of the Lodge Industries deal if Veronica doesn’t do what he wants. He tries to touch her face, and she slaps him and leaves.

Betty gets another call from the Black Hood while waiting for the bus stop. She asks what will make him stop, and he says that Betty’s allegiance will. He tells her to break up with Jughead, otherwise he’ll hurt him.

Act 4

Archie confronts Betty about what she said to Veronica at the party. She reveals that the Black Hood has kept calling her, and that he wants her to cut people out of his life. She suggests that it’s a distraction to prevent the Black Hood from killing more people. She asks Archie to break up with Jughead for him.

The Lodges hold their SoDale open house. They ask Veronica how things went with Nick. Nick and his parents arrive, and Veronica decides to make herself busy.

Hermione approaches Fred, and says she’s glad that he’s back. She asks Fred if he wants to invest.

Hal greets Hiram, who asks where Alice is. She arrives in an extravagant dress, drawing attention from everyone.

Nick apologizes to Veronica, and blames his actions on being in and out of rehab. She forgives him and asks for a fresh start. Nick notices Cheryl walk in.

Archie arrives at Jughead’s trailer, but Jughead says it isn’t a good time. The Serpents show up, and Archie questions Jughead’s allegiance to them. He tells Jughead that Betty doesn’t want to see him anymore. Jughead denies it, but Archie says that Betty’s been wanting to break up with him for a while. He argues that Jughead can’t both be with Betty and the Serpents. Archie leaves, and the Serpents taunt Jughead.

Act 5

Nick approaches Cheryl at the party. He slips something into a drink before handing it to her.

Hiram gives a speech about the SoDale development.

Josie and the Pussycats perform.

Betty cries in her room.

Archie sits at Pops.

Jughead endures the final test of the Serpents: getting punched by each one.

Cheryl dances with Nick. She begins to fall over, and Josie and Betty notice.

Nick leads Cheryl into his bedroom and lays her on the bed. Josie and the Pussycats follow behind, and find him about to assault Cheryl. They pull him away and begin beating him up, as Josie comforts Cheryl.

Jughead survives the Serpents’ test and Toni hands him his jacket.

Betty gets another call from the Black Hood. He confirms that she broke up with Jughead. She asks who the Black Hood is, and he invites her to an abandoned house to find answers.

Betty enters inside the house. She gets another phone call from the Black Hood, who directs her to a box sitting on the floor. She opens it and finds a hood. She puts it on and turns around to see herself in the mirror. He explains that he’s trying to show her that they’re both the same. She hears a creak in the house, and panics and leaves.

Act 6

Betty gets a call from Archie, saying that something bad happened to Cheryl.

The group sits in Veronica’s room, comforting Cheryl. Veronica feels bad that Nick’s assaults probably happened underneath her nose. Cheryl says that she wants to press charges on Nick, or make him suffer for what he did.

Toni officially welcomes Jughead to the Serpents. They kiss.

Betty looks over her list of what she knows about the Black Hood. She gets another phone call from him, and he confronts her about telling Archie. He says that he’ll kill everyone she knows unless Betty gives another name. She hesitates, but then suggests a name – Nick St. Clair.

