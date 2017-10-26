Issues of Consent And Safe Sex Will Come Up on ‘Riverdale’

The darker turn in Riverdale‘s second season has seen the teen characters deal with some very adult issues in just a few episode’s time and according to creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, in addition to the serial killer on the loose Archie and the gang have another serious topic to address.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Aguirre-Sacasa said that the show will address the issues of safe sex and sexual consent this season on Riverdale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We definitely address the issue of consent in an upcoming story,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “And yeah, our characters are more — especially Archie and Veronica — sexually active this season.”

He’s referring to a scene in the season premiere where, after Fred Andrews is stable in the hospital, Veronica and Archie go back to his house and end up having sex in the shower. Fans have also seen Betty and Jughead at least attempt to get intimate, though they tend to be interrupted by the Southside Serpents and even Kevin has his own sexual liaisons that could lend themselves to conversations about safe sex.

Discussions of safe sex seem like a natural, practical fit for Riverdale this season even beyond the sexual relationships of many of the show’s main characters. As Polly’s pregnancy progresses, and the consequences of Alice Cooper’s own teenage indiscretion in the form of Chic Cooper arrives on the scene, it makes sense that the Archie, Veronica, and others may want to have safe sex on their minds.

“I definitely think Archie and Veronica have had a conversation, or many, in fact, about safe sex,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a conversation like that happens soon on the show.”

After all, with a serial killer terrorizing the town, having honest conversations about sex and consent might bring some peace of mind to Archie and the gang and give them back some control over theory own fates.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.